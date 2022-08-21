Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

