Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $86.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.