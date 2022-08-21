AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $75.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.