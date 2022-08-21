Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $161.71

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE CE opened at $114.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $223,876,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

