Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Target Price at $53.73

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of MMP opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

