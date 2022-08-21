Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $44.04

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.