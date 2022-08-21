Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $111.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.81 on Thursday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

