NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.91 on Thursday. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,044 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

