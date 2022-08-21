Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Acutus Medical

In other news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 461.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 481,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 395,576 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

