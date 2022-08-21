Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$50.06

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.06.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at C$1,249,012,926. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $955,425 in the last three months.

ATCO stock opened at C$48.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.43. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

