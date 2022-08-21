Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $108.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

