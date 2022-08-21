Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.45. Approximately 222,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,898,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,623,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,786,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

