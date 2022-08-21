Occidental Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 288,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 132,944 call options.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

