Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Banco Comercial Portugues Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
About Banco Comercial Portugues
Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.
