FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issued By Barrington Research

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fluent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,869. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

