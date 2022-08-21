FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Raised by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.