Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CUBE stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after buying an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

