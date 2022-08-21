FY2022 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

