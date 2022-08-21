FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Raised by Analyst

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LVLU stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

