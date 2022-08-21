FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

CRK stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $549,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 888,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.