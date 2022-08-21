Research Analysts Set Expectations for Adient plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adient in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adient Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. Adient’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.