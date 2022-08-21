Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

MRO stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.