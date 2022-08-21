PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,109,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,423,637.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $564,167. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

