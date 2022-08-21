Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

