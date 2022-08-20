B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

