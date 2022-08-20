South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

