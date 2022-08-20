ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

