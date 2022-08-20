TheStreet Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to “B”

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

