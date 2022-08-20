Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $269.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.24.
Bill.com Price Performance
NYSE BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.