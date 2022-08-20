Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.24.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.