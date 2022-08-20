Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.24.
Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Insider Activity at Bill.com
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
