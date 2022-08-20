B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE opened at $109.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.