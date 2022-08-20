ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

