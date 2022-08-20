Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $224.48 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant Company Profile

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

