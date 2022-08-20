Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 63,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,521,408 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $33.95.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.