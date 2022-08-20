TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

