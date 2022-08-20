AMG National Trust Bank Sells 731 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

FLO stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

