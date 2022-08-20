Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

