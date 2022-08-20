ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after buying an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

