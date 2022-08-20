Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

