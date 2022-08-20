Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.