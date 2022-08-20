Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DE opened at $369.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

