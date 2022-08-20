AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 4.2 %

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $646.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

