SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $29,548.61 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.33 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

