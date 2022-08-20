TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 318.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $90,106,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

