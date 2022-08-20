TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 318.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $90,106,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

