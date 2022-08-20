Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 13,971 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $208.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

