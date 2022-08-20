Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,127 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,950,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 116,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

