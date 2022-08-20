iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 420,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

