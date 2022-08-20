Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.24.

Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock worth $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 168.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $8,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after acquiring an additional 185,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

