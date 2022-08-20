Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 521 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 608,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,717,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

