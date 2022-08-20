Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,424 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,438,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $85.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

